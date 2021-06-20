Witnesses sought to double-fatal Auckland motorway crash

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a double-fatal crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway in the early hours of yesterday morning.

They want to speak with anyone who might’ve seen it happen.

Three other people were rushed to hospital, one in a critical condition with the other two sustaining moderate injuries.

Auckland District Health Board is treating the critically injured patient, while Counties Manukau DHB is treating the other two.

Anyone who saw the crash or helped the vehicle’s occupants immediately after are being asked to contact the Serious Crash Unit.

Witnesses can contact Constable Steven Latham or Detective Glenda Ratcliffe on 09 261 1319 or by emailing dl_cmscu@police.govt.nz.

Police were called to the fatal crash on the Southern Motorway around 3.30am. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene neaar the Highbrook Drive on and offramps around 3.30am yesterday.

According to police, a green station wagon was involved in the crash which closed the motorway’s northbound lanes for several hours.