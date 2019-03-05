TODAY |

Witnesses sought after serious two-car crash on Waikato's State Highway 31

Witnesses are being sought after three people were injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash on State Highway 31 in Waikato yesterday afternoon.

One of the vehicles was set alight following the crash, with the fire then spreading quickly to surrounding vegetation near Otorohanga at around 2.55pm, police said.

Two others received moderate injuries in the crash.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the manner of driving of a grey 2019 Volkswagon Tiguan, and a grey and white 2018 Fiat Ducato campervan leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Leesa Anderson or Senior Constable Mark Strongman at the Te Awamutu police station on (07) 872 0100, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

One person was seriously injured and two others were moderately injured following a serious crash on State Highway 31 near Otorohanga yesterday. Source: NZ Police
