Witnesses sought after indecent assault in Morrinsville

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed or has information about an alleged indecent assault in Morrinsville on Tuesday to come forward. 

The indcident happened on the Riverside walkway between Studholme Street and Avenue Road South.

Police say they would also like to hear from anyone who has information that matches the descriptions of a man and woman believed to be connected. 

The man is thought to be caucasian, of skinny build and in his late teens to early twenties. 

He had been wearing a black and white checked shirt, black coloured 'Dickies' type shorts, bare feet and had a red and black backpack on. 

He was also with a caucasian woman in her twenties, of skinny build and with long brown hair. 

She had been wearing a dark green or grey sweater with green tights, white shoes and a pink baseball cap. 

Anyone who may have information believed to match the individuals is urged to call detective constable Ross on 021 192 3055 or anonymously to CimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

