Witnesses sought after cyclist struck by car in central Auckland

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured after being hit by a car in central Auckland yesterday morning.
The cyclist was travelling northbound on Nelson Street, in the Auckland CBD, through a green light when he was hit by a vehicle turning into Cook Street, police said.
The vehicle failed to stop following the incident, instead continuing onto Cook Street towards the motorway.
The cyclist was moderately injured in the crash, and will need to undergo surgery.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has information about the vehicle or any dash cam footage have been advised to contact police on (09) 302 6400, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.