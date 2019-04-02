TODAY |

Witnesses to fatal crash near Rotorua last night sought

Police want witnesses to a double-fatal crash near Rotorua last night to come forward. 

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Two people died and five others were injured after the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 in Waiotapu. 

It occurred near the Waikite Valley Rd intersection about 7.15pm.

"Police believe there are people who witnessed the crash who are yet to come forward and speak to us," Constable Craig Orr said.

"We believe there are people who travelled through the crash scene who may have information that could assist our investigation into the cause of the crash."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who was travelling along that stretch of SH5 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm is being asked to contact police.

Anyone who has video footage or photographs of vehicles travelling along SH5 during this time is also being asked to get in touch.

Information can be passed on by calling 105 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 210630/0695.

