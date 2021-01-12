Witnesses to fatal crash involving Isuzu ute near Paeroa sought by police

Witnesses to a fatal crash involving a white Isuzu ute near Paeroa yesterday are being sought by police.

The crash occurred on Rotokohu Road near the intersection of Te Moananui Flats Road. Source: 1 NEWS

The single-vehicle crash on Rotokohu Road in which one person died happened near the intersection of Te Moananui Flats Road at 2:13pm yesterday.

In a statement, police said there were cyclists seen in the area at the time of the crash that may have noticed the ute travelling south on Rotokohu Road.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Constable Paige McRobie-Casson of the Waikato Serious Crash Unit.