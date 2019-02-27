Witnesses describe horrifying moment gun battle erupts on quiet Christchurch street - 'Shrapnel was flying past'

Witnesses have described the horrifying moment police opened fire in Christchurch street on an allegedly armed man.

Shirley resident Peter Hall described to 1 NEWS the moment he heard gun shots.

“We heard shots and looked out the window and saw a whole bunch of bloody cop cars coming down… …I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Another witness, Scott Cresswell, says his neighbour was really close to the gunfire.

“My neighbour heard all the sirens and came outside and then realised that shrapnel was flying past him and he thought this isn’t good so jumped behind his fence and lay down on top of his daughter.”

Footage provided to 1 NEWS appeared to show a man engaging in gunfire with police on Eveleyn Couzins Ave around 7.30pm last night.

Police say a vehicle was spiked on the road after a wanted man failed to stop for them in Shirley.

The man pulled out what appeared to be a gun, Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander, said, and fired at officers.

Police returned fire and the man was hit in the lower body.