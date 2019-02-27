TODAY |

Witnesses describe horrifying moment gun battle erupts on quiet Christchurch street - 'Shrapnel was flying past'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Witnesses have described the horrifying moment police opened fire in Christchurch street on an allegedly armed man.

Shirley resident Peter Hall described to 1 NEWS the moment he heard gun shots.

“We heard shots and looked out the window and saw a whole bunch of bloody cop cars coming down… …I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Another witness, Scott Cresswell, says his neighbour was really close to the gunfire.

“My neighbour heard all the sirens and came outside and then realised that shrapnel was flying past him and he thought this isn’t good so jumped behind his fence and lay down on top of his daughter.”

Footage provided to 1 NEWS appeared to show a man engaging in gunfire with police on Eveleyn Couzins Ave around 7.30pm last night.

Police say a vehicle was spiked on the road after a wanted man failed to stop for them in Shirley.

The man pulled out what appeared to be a gun, Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander, said, and fired at officers.

Police returned fire and the man was hit in the lower body.

He is now under guard at Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

That’s according Shirley resident Scott Cresswell who recounted his neighbour’s story to 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:58
Leonie Sheedy of survivor group Care Leavers Australasia Network talks to 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Ryan Boswell outside court in Melbourne.

Abuse survivors' advocate tells Catholic Church 'the game's up' as George Pell faces pre-sentence hearing
Close up of a girl hands buying contraceptive pills and pharmacist explaining in a pharmacy

One-month rationing of Levlen ED contraceptive to end on Friday
01:08
The crash occurred on State Highway 2 near Whakatāne, and has led to major delays.

Witness to Bay of Plenty triple fatal truck crash says there was 'damage everywhere' people vomiting in distress
00:54
Invercargill Mayor, Sir Tim Shadbolt, says the government needs to back off.

'Leave us alone' says Invercargill's SIT in face of polytechnic merger proposal