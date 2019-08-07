TODAY |

Witness sought over breach of Covid-19 lockdown incident in Hastings

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking a woman who was witness to an incident yesterday in Hastings. 

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today police say they were speaking to a group of people who they say were breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by congregating on Queen St East, in the ASB carpark.

Police say one person in the group threatened police and yelled at a woman who was walking past. 

Police would like to speak to the woman.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with common assaults and assaults police. 

He will appear in Hastings District Court today. 

Hastings police are urging anyone who was in the area at 1pm yesterday or saw the incident to contact them on 06 873 0500 and quote file number 200406/9616.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air New Zealand 'proposing to make 387 pilots redundant' amid Covid-19 turmoil
2
Bubble busters: Richie Mo'unga insists gathering of Crusaders players at park a coincidence, picking up ball was instinctual
3
Watch: Beleaguered Health Minister David Clark fronts Covid-19 epidemic response select committee
4
Jacinda Ardern fires back at Australia's temporary visa stance
5
Health Minister David Clark demoted by PM after trip to beach, mountain bike ride during lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:27

Bubble busters: Richie Mo'unga insists gathering of Crusaders players at park a coincidence, picking up ball was instinctual

Use of young police dog in fleeing driver's arrest 'unprofessional', IPCA finds

Air New Zealand 'proposing to make 387 pilots redundant' amid Covid-19 turmoil
03:51

Covid-19 'immunity passports' could be a way back to normal, but there are shortfalls - Kiwi immunologist