Witness sought over breach of Covid-19 lockdown incident in Hastings

Police are seeking a woman who was witness to an incident yesterday in Hastings.

In a statement today police say they were speaking to a group of people who they say were breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by congregating on Queen St East, in the ASB carpark.

Police say one person in the group threatened police and yelled at a woman who was walking past.

Police would like to speak to the woman.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with common assaults and assaults police.

He will appear in Hastings District Court today.