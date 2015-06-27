TODAY |

Witness saw helicopter 'fall out of the sky' north of Kaikōura, three people injured

Source:  1 NEWS

A helicopter has crashed north of Kaikōura, with a witness seeing it "fall out of the sky".

Helicopter propeller

In a statement police say emergency services are responding to the scene on a beach near the Kekerengu River mouth.

Police say six people were on board, including the pilot. 

St John told 1 NEWS two helicopters and one ambulance have arrived at the scene.

Three people have serious injuries. 

Ian Mehrtens, owner of Coastal Lodge, says he “saw it fall out of the sky” and it was “pretty scary” to watch.

He says it landed on the beach. He says everyone from police, ambulance and fire are there now.

MORE TO COME.

New Zealand
Transport
Accidents
Marlborough
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Witness saw helicopter 'fall out of the sky' north of Kaikōura, three people injured
2
Queen calls Jacinda Ardern to 'check in' on New Zealand
3
Pandora franchise boss tells employees 'don't call in sick' ahead of busy Christmas
4
Helicopters and fire crews tackle blaze on Christchurch's Port Hills, 16 homes evacuated
5
Concerns for welfare of teenage girl last seen in Porirua on Sunday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Record demand for boats and water craft as sales soar

Queen calls Jacinda Ardern to 'check in' on New Zealand
06:33

Oranga Tamariki should stop blaming Crown, society when admitting its own 'structural racism' - Lady Tureiti Moxon

00:26

Pandora franchise boss tells employees 'don't call in sick' ahead of busy Christmas