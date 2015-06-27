Witness saw helicopter 'fall out of the sky' north of Kaikōura, three people injured

A helicopter has crashed north of Kaikōura, with a witness seeing it "fall out of the sky".

Helicopter propeller

In a statement police say emergency services are responding to the scene on a beach near the Kekerengu River mouth.

Police say six people were on board, including the pilot.

St John told 1 NEWS two helicopters and one ambulance have arrived at the scene.

Three people have serious injuries.

Ian Mehrtens, owner of Coastal Lodge, says he “saw it fall out of the sky” and it was “pretty scary” to watch.

He says it landed on the beach. He says everyone from police, ambulance and fire are there now.