Witness films van mounting footpath while fleeing police in Christchurch; pedestrian dead

A male pedestrian has died after being hit by a stolen vehicle that also rammed a police dog van during a dramatic chain of events in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police had called off a pursuit of another vehicle, but a second one was then stolen, and they're now hunting its driver.

Police say the incident began shortly before 2pm when a vehicle of interest failed to stop for police in New Brighton and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving and the vehicle was located soon after.

Two of the three people from the vehicle were arrested without incident, Acting Canterbury District Commander Mike Johnson said.

Shortly afterwards, the third occupant stole a nearby vehicle and rammed a police dog van, he said.

Soon after, the stolen vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue, New Brighton.

This vehicle then fled the scene and inquiries are underway to locate it and the driver, Mr Johnson said.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian has died, he said.

Police are currently working to identify and notify next of kin.

The road is closed and the serious crash unit is at the scene.

The full circumstances are being investigated by police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified, Mr Johnson said.

"I am unable to provide any further details at this time," he said.

Witness Sam Heselwood told 1 NEWS he was installing a fireplace when he saw a van speed down the road.

Video supplied by Mr Heselwood shows a light coloured van speeding with its back door open, cross to the wrong side of the road and mount the footpath as cars swerve to avoid colliding with it.