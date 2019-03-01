TODAY |

Witness describes frightening moment seaplane plunges into water off Auckland city

A witness to this morning's dramatic seaplane crash in water off Auckland's CBD has described the frightening moment it plunged into the sea.

The pilot and sole occupant of the seaplane escaped unscathed after the plane crashed off the Viaduct.

Kay Bramley watched the horror unfold from the 17th floor of a building on the waterfront.

Onlookers congregated to catch a glimpse of the aircraft. Source: 1 NEWS

"I hadn’t seen a seaplane come in today and me and three workmates were talking about it and watched it come in," she told 1 NEWS. 

"It seemed to come in at a pretty sharp angle to the Harbour Bridge.

"We saw it hit the water and the nose go under.

"It was quite a fright."

The sole occupant of the aircraft emerged from the aircraft safe after the accident. Source: 1 NEWS

A number of nearby boats rushed to the scene, as did emergency services.

Janet Elizabeth, an American tourist travelling to New Zealand on Wednesday, told 1 NEWS she was supposed to fly in the seaplane that crashed, on her upcoming trip.

"Let’s just say we will be taking the ferry from now on."

She said, "I probably won’t ever get on one now."

Kay Bramley watched the dramatic incident unfold from a office block on the waterfront. Source: 1 NEWS
