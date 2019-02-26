Witness to Bay of Plenty triple fatal truck crash says there was 'damage everywhere' people vomiting in distress

A witness to yesterday's tragic Bay of Plenty triple fatal truck crash near Whakatāne says there was "damage everywhere" and people were vomiting in distress at the scene.

All three people who died after a truck slammed into three other trucks parked on the side of the road near Whakatāne were working for contracting firm Higgins.

The horror crash took place on State Highway 2 at Pikowai, near Matata shortly before 2pm yesterday.

One of the first people at the scene of the crash told the NZ Herald about the devastating scene they witnessed.

"I came out to have a look, it was damage everywhere," said the man.

"People were actually throwing up on the road."

Police confirmed that "the three people killed were not in a vehicle when they were hit" and were all road workers.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor released a statement on the incident that claimed the lives of three employees.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the three people who died and two who were injured in a traffic accident in the Bay of Plenty.

"Two of those who died were part of our Higgins business and one was a contractor working for us, while the two injured were contractors.

"This is an absolute tragedy, and we are moving to offer our support to those affected and to our people in the area.