TODAY |

Witness to Bay of Plenty triple fatal truck crash says there was 'damage everywhere' people vomiting in distress

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents

A witness to yesterday's tragic Bay of Plenty triple fatal truck crash near Whakatāne says there was "damage everywhere" and people were vomiting in distress at the scene.

All three people who died after a truck slammed into three other trucks parked on the side of the road near Whakatāne were working for contracting firm Higgins.

The horror crash took place on State Highway 2 at Pikowai, near Matata shortly before 2pm yesterday.

One of the first people at the scene of the crash told the NZ Herald about the devastating scene they witnessed.

"I came out to have a look, it was damage everywhere," said the man.

"People were actually throwing up on the road."

Four separate vehicles were involved in the crash on State Highway 2 near Pikowai. Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed that "the three people killed were not in a vehicle when they were hit" and were all road workers.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor released a statement on the incident that claimed the lives of three employees.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the three people who died and two who were injured in a traffic accident in the Bay of Plenty.

"Two of those who died were part of our Higgins business and one was a contractor working for us, while the two injured were contractors.

"This is an absolute tragedy, and we are moving to offer our support to those affected and to our people in the area.

"We are working with police and other authorities to establish the circumstances around this accident," Mr Taylor said.

The crash occurred on State Highway 2 near Whakatāne, and has led to major delays. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:29
People say they've been putting up with bad behaviour in the area for years.

'This was a senseless act of violence' - pair arrested over Māngere Bridge shooting

Man critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland
A 50km/h speed limit sign in central Auckland.

Auckland Transport seeks feedback on plan to lower speed limits on many roads, including CBD
05:21
Around 1200 residents from Wakefield, about 30 minutes from Nelson, have left their homes.

State of Emergency lifted for Pigeon Valley three weeks after Tasman fire started