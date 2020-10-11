Witness awoken by screams as woman dies after fall from Auckland apartment balcony

Auckland Habrour Suite residents were woken up by screaming overnight as a woman who was found dead after falling off an apartment balcony.

Police received reports of an "unexplained death" at the central city apartment complex on Gore St around 3:40 am.

Cordons have been put in place surrounding the area while inquries in to the incident are still ongoing.

Brad Morrow, a student who lives on the first floor with his partner, was left in shock after peering over his balcony to find a woman laying motionless, in a pool of blood on the rooftop below.

Auckland Harbour Suites where a woman has died unexpectedly overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman, who according to Morrow had been seen carrying alcohol into the complex, was thought to have been partying with friends in an apartment on the floors above.

"Yeah so my partner actually witnessed her earlier with drinks and all her friends. In quite a partying mood and everything."

He says the 30-storey high apartment building was known to be a place for people to gather and party before going in to town over the weekends.