'Within two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone' - New Yorkers band together to remove swastikas plastered all over train

A notorious symbol of hate transformed into a moment of love and community for New York City subway riders, who banded together to remove swastikas from a train.

Rider Gregory Locke had just boarded a train in Manhattan on Saturday night (US Eastern time) when he said he found himself face-to-face with the crudely vandalised windows and advertisements.

"The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do," Mr Locke wrote in a Facebook post.

Man uses hand sanitiser to get rid of swastikas drawn all over a New York train. Source: Facebook/Gregory Locke

"One guy got up and said, 'hand sanitiser gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol... he found some tissues and got to work."

Mr Locke's actions sparked a ripple effect among other train riders who got up to help wipe away the graffiti.

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and [Purell]. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone."

Speaking to ABC 7 News, Mr Locke said the actions of his fellow riders left him encouraged.

A woman removes swastikas on a New York train. Source: Facebook/Gregory Locke

"Seeing a bunch of strangers stand up for, and come together to stand up for what everyone knows is right, was very heartening," he told the local station.

"I guess this is Trump's America," Mr Locke recalled hearing one passenger say.

"No sir, it's not," he responded in his Facebook post. "Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it."