 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Within two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone' - New Yorkers band together to remove swastikas plastered all over train

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A notorious symbol of hate transformed into a moment of love and community for New York City subway riders, who banded together to remove swastikas from a train.

Rider Gregory Locke had just boarded a train in Manhattan on Saturday night (US Eastern time) when he said he found himself face-to-face with the crudely vandalised windows and advertisements.

"The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do," Mr Locke wrote in a Facebook post.

Man uses hand sanitiser to get rid of swastikas drawn all over a New York train.

Man uses hand sanitiser to get rid of swastikas drawn all over a New York train.

Source: Facebook/Gregory Locke

"One guy got up and said, 'hand sanitiser gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol... he found some tissues and got to work."

Mr Locke's actions sparked a ripple effect among other train riders who got up to help wipe away the graffiti.

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and [Purell]. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone."

Speaking to ABC 7 News, Mr Locke said the actions of his fellow riders left him encouraged.

A woman removes swastikas on a New York train.

A woman removes swastikas on a New York train.

Source: Facebook/Gregory Locke

"Seeing a bunch of strangers stand up for, and come together to stand up for what everyone knows is right, was very heartening," he told the local station.

"I guess this is Trump's America," Mr Locke recalled hearing one passenger say.

"No sir, it's not," he responded in his Facebook post. "Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it."

Locke's post so far has been shared more than 466,000 times.

Related

Transport

North America

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:55
1
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

00:41
2
Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.

Man charged over listening device in the All Blacks' Sydney hotel

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:46
4
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

5

Young couple 'over the moon' after huge $18 million Lotto win - that was first believed to be $18k

02:04
Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland tonight having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

Why Tongan fishermen rescued after being adrift at sea have walked away with more than their lives

Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

01:58
Among the well-known faces in this "Treat Her Right" advertisement is Kiwi actor Miriama McDowell.

'I feel like I'm playing every woman' - Kiwi star part of powerful ad campaign for equal pay

Miriama McDowell feels like crying every time she shoots scenes of her playing underpaid women.

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ