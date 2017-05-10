 

'Wired' man who choked his puppy and hit it at least ten times is given community detention

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

A 29-year-old Hamilton man has been sentenced to four months' community detention and two hundred hours of community service after brutally attacking a four-month-old puppy.

Flynn had to have a leg amputated such was the damage caused by his previous owner, Hamilton man Ezekial Wilson.
Source: SPCA

Ezekial Wilson, the then owner of the puppy, was addicted to methamphetamine at the time and lost his temper in the Chartwell Shopping Centre car park in June, last year.

"You were seen holding Floyd by his throat, shaking, choking him, throwing him twice to the side of the vehicle," Judge Kim Saunders said today in Hamilton District Court.

Wilson then threw the puppy into the rear of the boot and punched its stomach "at least ten times".

He was confronted by witnesses, but told them the dog had defecated in his car.

"One of the witnesses described you as pouring with sweat, looking wired and upset," Judge Saunders added.

"That, to me, indicates the significant degree of force you must have used in beating the puppy that morning."

Wilson was then witnessed holding the puppy in the air by its hind leg later that afternoon, before dragging it into the house.

The puppy's leg was left lame, with x-rays showing fractures from an injury at least three to four weeks old.

The leg has now been amputated.

The judge described the offending as "particularly vicious" but said she takes comfort from knowing the dog, now named Flynn, is now in safe environment.

