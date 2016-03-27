Wintson Peters expected to announce Shane Jones as Whangarei's NZ First candidate today

Winston Peters is expected to announce that Shane Jones is standing for NZ First in Whangarei this afternoon.

The announcement has been widely expected, and NZ First has just confirmed that Mr Peters will name the party's Whangarei candidate at 1pm in the city.

Mr Jones, a former high-profile Labour MP, left parliament in 2013 to become the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Pacific Economic Ambassador.

His term in that position ended in May and since then he has been seen with Mr Peters on several occasions.

Mr Peters believes his party can take the Whangarei seat from National in the same way he won the Northland by-election.

Whangarei has been a safe National seat in the past.