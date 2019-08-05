Wintry weather sees numerous main roads in South Island closed, snow forecast

Numerous roads are closed throughout the South Island as wintry weather hits negative temperatures.

There are nine major roads closed, including State Highway 7 (Lewis Pass), as well as the section from Springs Junction right through to Reefton. It’s closed from the Hanmer Springs turnoff right through to Reefton.

In the central North Island, Desert Road (State Highway 1) has reopened after it was closed due to snow and ice between Waiouru and Rangipo.

There are also up to 20 area warnings on the roads for snow and ice. People are advised to check the NZTA website for those locations, and to take care on the roads.

There has been no new snow to sea level overnight, but there is a snowfall warning in place for Southland and Fiordland that will continue into the afternoon or even into this evening.

But all other areas, snow and showers will ease off and become fine in most places.

Overnight, the lowest temperature in the South Island was Tekapo at -7 degrees Celsius. Timaru was also chilly, reaching -4C which is extremely cold for a coastal town, and Arthur's Pass got to -5C.

However, low temperatures are still forecast, so motorists are advised to take care as black ice will probably be next.

CLOSURES:

NELSON:

SH 60 Riwaka to Upper Takaka (Takaka Hill)

CANTERBURY/ WEST COAST:

SH 7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction - Lewis Pass

SH 7 Reefton to Springs Junction

OTAGO:

SH 8 Raes Junction to Milton

SH 87 Between Middlemarch and Outram

SH 85 Kyeburn to Palmerston