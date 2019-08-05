TODAY |

Wintry weather sees numerous main roads closed, snow forecast

Numerous roads are closed throughout the country as wintry weather hits negative temperatures.

There are nine major roads closed, including State Highway 7 (Lewis Pass), as well as the section from Springs Junction right through to Reefton. It’s closed from the Hanmer Springs turnoff right through to Reefton.

In the central North Island, the Desert Road (State Highway 1) is also closed due to snow and ice between Waiouru and Rangipo. A detour is in place, with NZTA asking motorists to allow an extra 40 minutes travel time.

There are also up to 20 area warnings on the roads for snow and ice. People are advised to check the NZTA website for those locations, and to take care on the roads.

There has been no new snow to sea level overnight, but there is a snowfall warning in place for Southland and Fiordland that will continue into the afternoon or even into this evening.

But all other areas, snow and showers will ease off and become fine in most places.

Overnight, the lowest temperature in the South Island was Tekapo at -7 degrees Celsius. Timaru was also chilly, reaching -4C which is extremely cold for a coastal town, and Arthur’s Pass got to -5C.

However, low temperatures are still forecast, so motorists are advised to take care as black ice will probably be next.

CLOSURES:

NELSON:
SH 60 Riwaka to Upper Takaka (Takaka Hill)

CANTERBURY/ WEST COAST:
SH 7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction - Lewis Pass
SH 7 Reefton to Springs Junction

OTAGO:
SH 8 Raes Junction to Milton
SH 87 Between Middlemarch and Outram
SH 85 Kyeburn to Palmerston

SOUTHLAND:
SH 93 Mataura to Clinton
SH 90 Raes Junction to McNab
SH 94 Between Te Anau and Milford

In the North Island, the Desert Road is also closed. Source: 1 NEWS
