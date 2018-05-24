Wintry weather brings snow and ice forcing closure of Desert Road and Crown Range road

Snow and ice has forced the closure of the Desert Road.

In a a tweet NZTA confirmed State Highway One's closure between Waiouru and Rangipo.

North Island's Desert Road (file picture). Source: istock.com

They say there's a detour of State Highway 46 and State Highway 47 to National Park.

Crown Range closed

In the deep south the Crown Range is closed to all vehicles this morning due to heavy snowfall overnight.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says snow is falling in Arrowtown, Dalefield, Arthurs Point, Queenstown Hill and Fernhill.

Extra caution is needed on the road's today and snow chains are essential.