Wintry blast: Heavy rain hits Auckland, snow in south

Motorists in the upper North Island are being warned to take extra care on the roads, with a wet and stormy start to Queens Birthday weekend for much of the country.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch from south of Hamilton to Cape Reinga that's expected to hit over the next few hours.

Heavy downpours hit Auckland overnight and a wintry blast is bringing snow to parts of the South Island.

A front had moved overhead with embedded thunderstorms, the forecaster said.

A few of these thunderstorms may be severe, bringing brief heavy rain, hail and squally wind gusts, it said. Flash flooding and destructive winds were possible.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has also urged commuters and holidaymakers seeking an early start to Queen's Birthday weekend to exercise some extra care on wet roads.

SH6 reopens in Buller



State Highway 6 in Buller has reopened after flooding from the Buller river partly closed it overnight.

Buller Electricity is still working to restore mains power to Karamea residents and is asking them to conserve electricity while they are supplied by generators. The West Coast township had to be switched to generators overnight.

Temperatures dip on cue



It's a wet and stormy start to Queens Birthday weekend for many and it's unlikely to clear up until Sunday or Monday.

MetService forecaster Matthew Ford said the long weekend will be very damp and blustery to start.

"Today and tomorrow we've got some quite significant weather to keep an eye on. Then during Sunday and Monday things do gradually ease. There'll still be showers and some windy spots but today and tomorrow are the really significant weather to keep an eye on."

Mr Ford said people wanting to make the most of the long weekend will have to pick their timing carefully.

"At the moment there's quite a broad trough that covers most of the country and there's a few fronts that are making their way over the North Island at the moment.

"They're bringing quite a bit of heavy rain for now and a few thunderstorms embedded in that too."

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather will still not be great, Mr Ford said.

"The main story for tomorrow is a low developing in central New Zealand which pulls away just to the east of central New Zealand during Saturday."

"We get a very strong southerly flow affecting the South Island and also parts of the lower North Island that brings up a lot of cold air and rain and potentially some snow about the lower South Island as well," he said.

MetService predicts snow lowering to 500 to 600 metres over the South Island and to 800 metres over the southern and central North Island.