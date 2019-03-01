Wintry blast comes early for Mt Hutt

South Canterbury’s Mount Hutt ski field had the barbecue ready for their annual Summer Open Day tomorrow, but a fresh dumping of snow this week has changed those plans.

Mount Hutt staff woke on Monday to find a snow - laden mountain, over 50 centimetres in some places, prompting them to put the call out for people to bring their skis and snowboards along to the open day.

The barbecue will still be on, but skiers will have the lucky chance to get on the slopes earlier than they expected, as well as a chance for families to walk and bike down the mountain.

Winter coming early for the public, Mount Hutt weren’t expecting to have skiers on their slopes until their official opening day on June 7.

But it’s not just the snow bunnies that will benefit tomorrow. Proceeds made from the day will go to Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue.

It’s a community team effort, with the Methven Lions Charitable Trust volunteering their time, as well as numerous vendors coming on board to donate food and drink for the public to enjoy.