Wintry blast brings snow and strong winds to parts of New Zealand

A cold snap is sweeping up the country, with the wintry blast delivering snow and strong winds to parts of New Zealand.

Twizel plummeted to -5.4C overnight, the lowest temperature in the country, while the warmest overnight was Whanganui Airport at 9.8C, according to MetService.

An overnight snow dump has forced the closure of the Desert Road, in the central North Island, which is expected to be impacted until 1pm today.

Heavy snow warnings are in place for Taipahe and the Tararua Ranges, with road snow warnings in place for many of The South Island's higher passes.

Meanwhile strong, gale-force winds are forecast to batter Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington today.