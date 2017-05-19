Winter's knocking at the door with polar blast set to bring snow and ice to the south today

Have you winter woollies on hand as a polar front is due to move its way up New Zealand from today, with strong southerlies bringing rain and some snow to the south.

MetService says the cold front will arrive in the south from this afternoon and in the North Island some time tomorrow.

Some southern towns closer to sea level could even be in for a dusting of snow, the forecaster says, with high country areas in for a decent snowfall.

Some roads in the south could be affected by the snow, including Lewis Pass, Arthur's Pass, Porters Pass, Lindis Pass, Milford Sound and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway.

Snow may fall in parts of the central North Island, with potential for travel to be disrupted in areas like the Desert Road from Saturday.

Strong swells are also expected offshore along both coasts throughout the weekend.

Frost and ice could also be an issue, with some areas experiencing subzero temperatures overnight tonight and Saturday.