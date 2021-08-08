TODAY |

Winter Wonderland: Parts of New Zealand blanketed in snow

Source:  1 NEWS

Significant snowfall has forced some of the South Island’s main arterial routes closed, with more on the way. 

A fresh dumping of snow has dusted the countryside with white. Source: 1 NEWS

State Highway 8, Burkes Pass, from Lake Pukaki to Tekapo, has been closed until further notice, with snow and icy conditions prompting Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to block it off.  

However, as the South Island and lower North Island landscape morphs into a winter wonderland, the weather conditions are likely to cause headaches for commuters.

Oxford, Canterbury blanketed in fluffy white snow. Source: 1 NEWS

MetService has issued a swarm of heavy wind and snow warnings, with North Canterbury up through to Marlborough and Taihape faced with a heavy snow warning. 

Three major passes have now been shut off as Burkes Pass, SH8, joins Lewis Pass, SH7, and Porters Pass, SH73. 

Cows huddle together as snow falls in Oxford, North Canterbury. Source: 1 NEWS

SH94, Milford Road, remains open at this stage but motorists should adjust their driving to suit the conditions. 

There is also a heavy snow watch for Nelson and South Canterbury. 

For more information on road closures see the MetService website.

New Zealand
