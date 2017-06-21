Winter making its presence felt as wet weather set to hit most of the country tomorrow

Be prepared to get wet tomorrow as most parts of the country are set for a soaking.

According to MetService the whole country set for a soaking tomorrow.

Areas of Northland and Auckland could see winds of up to 90km per hour on tonight.

Tomorrow the wet weather is forecast to spread across the country and that will continue into Friday.

MetService have issued a severe weather watch for Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island tomorrow saying a "low and associated front over the Tasman Sea" could bring a period of gales and rain.

They recommend that people keep up to date with the forecasts and warnings as rainfall could reach warning levels.