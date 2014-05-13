 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Winter chill impacts real estate sales volumes across NZ, but house prices continue to rise

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The number of houses being sold has dropped with the onset of winter this year, but the frosty conditions have done nothing to make homes more affordable and diminish price rises.

Real estate, housing

Source: 1 NEWS

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has released their real estate data for the month of June today, with the median house price across the country rising 5.7 per cent to a record equal median of $560,000 - up from $530,000 the same time last year.

Despite this price rise, the number of properties actually sold across the country decreased in June by 1.6 per cent.

There were 6,034 houses sold in June 2018 compared to 6,131 in June 2017.

REINZ attributed this difference to significant decreases in sales volumes in eight out of 16 New Zealand regions and a 9.9 per cent decrease in new property listings year-on-year.

New Zealand's most expensive three territorial authorities were Auckland City with a median of $1,010,000, North Shore City with a median of $975,000 and Queenstown Lake District with a median of $908,000.

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) data June 2018.

Source: REINZ

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) data June 2018.

Source: REINZ

However, Auckland's median price actually decreased by 0.7 per cent year-on-year to $850,000 down from $856,000 last year.

New Zealand's median price excluding Auckland remained at a record equalling figure of $460,000 in June - up 7.0 per cent on June 2017.

Three regions saw record median prices during June 2018 – Waikato (+11.7 per cent to $525,000), Wellington (+12.3 per cent to $595,000) and Marlborough (+11.4 per cent to $440,000).

Other regions with strong annual increases included Gisborne (+26.9 per cent to $330,000) and Hawke’s Bay (+15.3 per cent to $430,000).

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said the data reveals a "two-tier market" across New Zealand where prices are remaining stable in Auckland and Canterbury but rising in most other parts.

"While Jack Frost may have got his icy grip on sales volumes, he has not been able to extend this to prices as New Zealand’s median price increased by 5.7 per cent year-on-year," Ms Norwell said.

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) data June 2018.

Source: REINZ

"The lack of housing supply continues to put pressure on prices in the majority of regions across New Zealand, with 12 out of 16 regions seeing a price increase since June last year.

"Until we solve the supply issue, house prices are likely to continue rising, particularly as the OCR remains low and the banks continue dropping interest rates.

"From a volume perspective, we’ve seen the usual winter slowdown impact the market. Sales volumes fell significantly year-on-year on the West Coast (-25.7 per cent) which was the lowest sales count for 14 months, Waikato (-14.0 per cent) also the lowest sales count for 14 months, Wellington (-10.6 per cent) the lowest number of properties sold for 5 months and Otago (-8.3 per cent) the lowest sales count for 11 months.

"Despite this, there were some regions that saw a strong increase in sales including Hawke’s Bay (+23.0 per cent), Tasman (+22.8 per cent) and Manawatu/Wanganui (+14.1 per cent)."

Related

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach were refugees with nine children, one grandchild


2
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

3

Facebook 'expressed regret' around their handling of situation in face of accusations of NZ Privacy Act breaches


4
In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo made available by Kensington Palace, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photo with Prince Louis in the garden of Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)

Royal family release new christening photo of Kate cradling smiling Prince Louis

5
DeSandra Thomas.

Girl, 7, survives dad's drunk Detroit crash, killed by another car while trying to help

Handcuffs.

Police watchdog says Auckland man was pepper sprayed in the cells unlawfully - 'An excessive use of force'

An intoxicated Auckland man was taken into custody after crashing his car into a home in Otahuhu in June last year.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach were refugees with nine children, one grandchild

The couple's three youngest children - aged 13, 9 and 7 - were reportedly with their parents when the accident occurred.


00:40
Discussion around the statue of Papatūānuku – the Earth Mother – are at early stages, but are already proving controversial.

Iwi puts the brakes on statue idea for Auckland's Bastion Point, calling it 'an idea in its infancy'

Ngāti Whātua Orākei Trust Deputy Chair Ngarimu Blair sad the concept animation for the statue is only a concept, and further discussion is needed.

03:28
The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on Poseidon aircraft.

Winston Peters says Government's $2.3 billion Poseidon aircraft spend avoids New Zealand ‘bludging on others’

The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

The Counties Manukau DHB says there's been a "progressive increase" in the amount of time patients stay at Middlemore.

Auckland, Northland hospital computer systems within minutes of failing - report

This followed a power cut at Middlemore Hospital on an unspecified date in Sept 2018.