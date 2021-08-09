Winter blast brings snow, strong winds, closes Desert Rd

Snow has closed the Desert Road in the middle of the North Island, while parts of State Highway 7 and SH73 are closed in the South Island as freezing winter weather hits New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has closed the Desert Road - State Highway 1 - between Rangipo and Taihape this morning.

State Highway 4 National Park has also been closed, meaning motorists face an overall four to five-hour detour.

MetService said 20 to 30 centrimetres of snow was expected to accumulate on the road.

Meanwhile, SH7 is closed from the Hanmer turnoff, through the Lewis Pass to Springs Junction.

A further eight to 12cm of snow was expected to accumulate at Lewis Pass, MetService said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Porters Pass (SH73) is closed from Springfield to Castle Hill. Arthur's Pass (also SH73) is closed up until Otira.

MetService said Porters Pass could expect a further three to six centrimetres of snow to accumulate on the road.

For Arthur's Pass, a snow flurry or two was expected.

The road closures comes with heavy snow warnings, heavy snow watches and road snowfall warnings in place for parts of the country.

MetService has also issued a strong wind warning for places in the north, along with a strong wind watch for places in the north and south into today.

Read more Concerns for drivers stuck in traffic on frozen SH1 in South Island

Last night, motorists suffered northbound delays on SH1 Hundalee - south of Kaikoura - due to snow and truck breakdowns.

Marie Rodley told 1 NEWS she had been stuck in queues on the Hundalee Hills for four hours in "zero degree temperatures".

A spokesperson for the NZTA said based on previous snowfalls, the Omihi Saddle gets more than the Hundalees "but in this situation, that was not the case".

"Waka Kotahi in hindsight could have closed the highway mid-afternoon however given the Lewis Pass was already closed SH1 was the single remaining lifeline route between Picton/ Nelson and Christchurch.

"We apologise to people who have endured freezing temperatures and we will have a full debrief on this tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

"Anyone who has run out of gas will be taken care of by the crews who were doing their best in very difficult circumstances".

For more information on weather warnings, see the MetService website.