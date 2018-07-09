 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Winston Peters would have let far-right commentators talk at venue on 'basis of free speech'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Winston Peters would have let far-right commentators Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux speak to preserve freedom of speech, he said today. 

It comes after Canadian activists Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux were not allowed to use a Auckland Council venue.
Source: 1 NEWS

During a press conference today, he said if it were up to him he would have let the Canadian pair talk, after Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he would not let any Auckland Council venue to be used by them.

Ms Southern and Mr Molyneux then cancelled their visit to New Zealand.

The Acting Prime Minister said "despite the fact that what they might have to say is a very antithesis of what nearly all of us believe here, we still believe in their freedom and their right to express it in free speech."

Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".
Source: Breakfast

He said if it had been up to him, "we'd have allowed them to come on the basis of free speech".

"We should be very careful who we expel on that cause because the downstream historically record on that has been just disastrous," Mr Peters said. 

He also questioned whether the mayor had made the decision alone or with council approval. 

Auckland Live, who run the Bruce Mason Centre where they were to speak, tweeted the cancellation was due to "security concerns around the health and safety of the presenters, staff and patrons". 

This came after Mr Goff tweeted the pair would not be speaking at Auckland Council venues last Friday. 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:32
1
An ‘all-star’ team of eighteen divers entered the caves this afternoon as the boys and their families were notified of the development.

Thai cave rescue - as it happened: Four boys wearing face masks scramble to safety as rescue mission put on hold


00:51
2
The journey for even the most able of the trapped Thai boys is expected to take six hours.

Watch: Schoolboys' perilous Thai cave 4km escape route explained in graphics


3
An active front will bring rain and strong winds to much of the country today.

Rain, wind, hail and tornadoes possible today as strong westerly flow affects country

4
Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

New Zealand to spend $2.3b on four Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft to replace Orions


03:18
5
Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

Meet the inspirational cop helping South Auckland youth get into shape


11:18
Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

‘I see it as upholding the family mana’- All Blacks' great-grandson honours him 70 years after apartheid barred him from playing in South Africa

Apartheid stopped Ben Couch from playing in South Africa, but 70 years later his great-grandson is playing there.

03:18
Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

Meet the inspirational cop helping South Auckland youth get into shape

Tagata Pasifika met up with cop and fitness instructor Sarah Su, who also manages a youth centre.

01:51
The Minister for Women says “feminism is about equality for everyone”.

'Trans women are women' - Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter responds to some feminists' concerns transgender rights will compromise their own

The Minister for Women says "feminism is about equality for everyone".

01:17
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Showers and thunder storms continue to make their way across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

04:54
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

World Cup Chat: France, Belgium, England and Croatia book semi-final spots in Russia

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the results of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.