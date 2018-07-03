Winston Peters won’t opt out of winter payment - ‘I believe in universality’

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Video sent to 1 NEWS shows the large whale lunge feeding close to the shore with birds circling overhead.
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down this morning's action.
The tree hut was built by Trevor Norman for his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan.
Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.
Support is growing for Le Art to sing the national anthem before an upcoming Test against the Springboks, after their version went viral.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ