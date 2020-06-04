Winston Peters vs David Seymour Twitter spat turns nasty: 'You'd last 10 seconds in the ring with me'

A Twitter quarrel between NZ First leader Winston Peters and ACT leader David Seymour has escalated, with the deputy Prime Minister backing himself in a fight against the Epsom MP.

"I reckon you’d last ten seconds in the ring with me... There’d be three hits - you hitting me, me hitting you, and the ambulance hitting 100," Mr Peters tweeted this morning.

Mr Peters said at the NZ First Party launch this weekend that immigration in New Zealand "needs a fundamental reset", blaming New Zealand’s growing population on the "unrestrained immigration of past governments".

Mr Seymour called it a "swansong promise to slash immigration", adding it would be "worrying if it weren’t so tragic".

"Peters himself will soon be retired and will require a care worker to help him get dressed and go for a walk. He’ll discover that such facilities can’t function without migrant workers," Mr Seymour said.

Half an hour later Mr Peters hit back - "I’ve spent much of my career respecting and working for retirees, you seem to want to euthanise them", he said referring to the End of Life Choice Act.

A referendum on the End of Life Choice Act would be held at this year's election. If passed, a person would be eligible for euthanasia if they suffer from a terminal illness and are likely to die within six months, if they are in an advanced state of irreversible physical decline and are also experiencing unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved. They also need to be competent to make an informed decision.

"As for your nasty comments about my physical - I reckon you’d last ten seconds in the ring with me," Mr Peters said.

"There’d be three hits - you hitting me, me hitting you, and the ambulance hitting 100. Thank your lucky stars I’m not into physical violence."

Mr Seymour replied saying, "someone’s been hit where it hurts - with the truth".