Winston Peters to visit China to discuss trade, security and North Korea

Winston Peters will visit China this week to meet China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Foreign Minister said in a statement New Zealand's relationship with China is a significant one.

"This is an important time for the Asia-Pacific region."

"State Councillor Wang Yi and I will have in-depth discussions on important regional trade and security issues, including North Korea," Mr Peters said.

It comes after New Zealand put $714 million into aid over the next four years, mainly focusing around the Pacific region.

Mr Peters will also meet with members of the Chinese business community.