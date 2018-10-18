 

Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

Winston Peters today in the House requested National MP Maureen Pugh be given a "couple more questions to demonstrate how effective she has been as an MP". 

Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise. Source: Parliament TV

Yesterday, a recording of Simon Bridges and rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross was released. The National leader referred to Ms Pugh as "f*****g useless" during the phone conversation, made earlier this year. 

In Question Time today, Ms Pugh asked Environment Minister David Parker if he was aware "banning new mines on conservation land will ban new mines on 85 per cent of the land on the West Coast?"

Mr Parker responded with: "That's a hypothetical question, and therefore I won't answer it". 

Shortly after, the deputy Prime Minister stood to ask Speaker Trevor Mallard, "Having regard to recent events, I seek the leave of the House for Maureen Pugh to put a couple more questions to demonstrate how effective she's been as an MP". 

Ms Pugh swiftly responded, saying she took offence at Mr Peters' comment.

"I ask him to withdraw and apologise."

Mr Mallard say it was "not an offensive comment" and did not make Mr Peters withdraw the comment and apologise. 

Ms Pugh is the National Party candidate for West-Coast Tasman.

Earlier today, Ms Pugh told 1 NEWS the recorded conversation "was really disappointing to hear, but when you put it in the context of the whole conversation that that recording was part of, it was clearly baited". 

The National politician, supported by fellow MP Matt King, spoke with 1 NEWS about the controversy. Source: 1 NEWS

