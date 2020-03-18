Winston Peters urges Kiwis stuck overseas to 'shelter in place'

Winston Peters is urging Kiwis stuck overseas to take shelter with the window for flying back into New Zealand "now almost completely closed" as border restrictions tighten amid the Covid-19 spread.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Foreign Minister said that many of the transit counties used to get to New Zealand, such as Singapore, are no longer available as foreign nationals are being prevented from going through their airports.

"It has become very difficult to return to New Zealand from all around the world," he said.

"We are reaching a point where the best option for most New Zealanders offshore is to shelter in place, by preparing to safely stay where they are."

"The feasibility of Government-assisted departure flights is being considered, but there are no guarantees these will be possible in the extremely complex and rapidly changing global situation."

"Those few Kiwis who still have the option to return to New Zealand should continue to work with their airlines to seek flights as a matter of absolute urgency."

Last Thursday, New Zealand's travel advice was raised to its highest level, with Kiwis advised not to travel overseas.

He reiterated that all New Zealanders currently travelling overseas should consider returning home "immediately". On March 18, Mr Peters said there are more than 80,000 people who came under the category of being overseas for a short-period of time.

"Borders are closing, you may not be able to return to New Zealand when you had planned to. You should therefore organise to come home now," he said.

This morning, the Government detailed the $330 million to be used to ensure air freight capacity on key routes is ongoing for the next six months and to deal with "immediate risks and opportunities as they arise in the aviation sector".