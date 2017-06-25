Winston Peters unleashes his wrath on National at NZ First campaign launch

New Zealand First supporters bussed into Palmerston North today at the election campaign launch, and were told all is not well in the regions.

"This country has gone mad you know," Winston Peters said.

"Fonterra is not out in the provinces when the cows are, it's in that heartland of rural productivity, Auckland."

Mr Peters told over 800 supporters the party will put wealth back into the provinces.

The Northland MP said he will do that by ensuring a 25 per cent royalty on mining, oil and water, goes back into the region.

He also wants GST collected from tourists to go back directly to the area they holiday in.

But when it came to how the policies will work, the message is, we will have to wait and see.