Winston Peters to undergo 'unexpected' surgery after food poisoning symptoms

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is undergoing surgery this week after experiencing "food poisoning symptoms and dehydration".

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today, Mr Peters says the party will be delaying its campaign launch until next weekend as a result.

"This is an unexpected medical event and of course unexpected timing," he says.

"However the doctor’s advice on having surgery needs to be followed."

After the surgery, he'll recover at home on medical leave, Mr Peters says.

He says he's confident he'll have a "quick return to work".

"As well as being fighting fit for the election campaign, which is typically physically gruelling," Mr Peters says.