Winston Peters to undergo surgery on leg for possible old rugby injury

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will undergo surgery on his leg and will be off the job for the rest of this week.

Speaking to media during her regular post-Cabinet meeting press briefing today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Mr Peters will undergo a "small surgical procedure" for an existing leg issue.

Ms Ardern said the problem could possibly be an old rugby injury.

Ms Ardern said Mr Peters has been advised not to travel, so would not be in the House for the remainder of the week.

"We wish him well," the Prime Minister said.

Mr Peters talks Iran, Boris Johnson and ANZ, on June 24.
Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS
