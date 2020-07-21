Winston Peters turns attack on 'plain inexperience' of Labour-Greens

Winston Peters' verbal targeting of other parties has seen him set his sights on his governing partners, saying in his decades spent in Parliament he has never experienced three years "so difficult ... when you’re surrounded by plain inexperience".

However, the deputy Prime Minister could not help himself from another jab at ACT leader David Seymour - calling him a "political cuckold". Mr Seymour retorted that was not the right metaphor for "someone who is sounding just a little bit frustrated and is heading for political impotence".

Yesterday, Mr Peters tipped himself to win in a fight against Mr Seymour, saying "there’d be three hits - you hitting me, me hitting you, and the ambulance hitting 100".

Today, in a speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Mr Peters launched an attack against his own Government, calling the failed previously Labour-Green backed capital gains tax the "height of folly".

"That was a stupid idea, just like the Green's tax announced last week. These people are away with the fairies and if you want a red-green Government then you go right ahead and vote your prejudices."

"The only insurance you’ve got is the one you’re looking at. I’m not asking you love me, or to like me," he said.

Mr Peters said NZ First had "stopped a whole lot of stupid ideas".

"If you think a red-green government is safe for you, then you’re in cloud, cloud-cuckoo land.

"I’ve been in this game a long time and I’ve never had three years so difficult trying to manage circumstances when you’re surrounded by plain inexperience – but I’m proud of it."

"They know everything about how to spend your money and having not one idea how to make some. They say they want to get close to you, they’re right, so they can put their hand down the side of your body and into your wallet."

The Prime Minister was not baited by Mr Peters' comments, putting it down to being an election period.

"You will see parties starting to differentiate, that will not stop me being focused on the Covid recovery and rebuild."

However, her coalition and supply partner was lured in, with Greens co-leader James Shaw describing working with NZ First as a "force of chaos".

Mr Shaw said NZ First was a "spanner in the works", pulling out at the last minute of processes often after several years of work, after indicating it would give its support.

He called the party "chaotic and inconsistent and very unhelpful to good governance".