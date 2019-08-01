TODAY |

Winston Peters thanks Asian nations for 'humbling' words of support after Christchurch terrorist attacks

1 NEWS
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has thanked Southeast Asia for its support following the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Those comments coming during a series of meetings in Thailand, with ministers from the Association of Southeast Asia nations.

Speaking at the start of the conference, Mr Peters said the support from New Zealand's ASEAN partners after March 15 was humbling.

"ASEAN's collective statement of support, which you issued in the week after the attacks, brought serious comfort to our Government and underscored the importance of our friendship," he said.

The summit wraps up tomorrow.

Source: Breakfast
