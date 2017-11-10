 

Winston Peters to take the helm for six weeks while Jacinda takes maternity leave

Prime Minsiter Jacinda Ardern has just announced her pregnancy and will take six weeks off after the birth, meaning Winston Peters will be leading the country while she adjusts to life with a new baby. 

Jacinda Ardern pips up at the end about her experience of being compared to Donald Trump.

Ms Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, shared the news that they are expecting earlier today. 

She said in a statement she met with the Deputy Prime Minster Mr Peters yesterday to share the news and ask him to take on the leading role after the baby is born. 

"As is the case when I am overseas, Mr Peters will act as Prime Minister, working with my office while staying in touch with me."

"I fully intend to be contactable and available throughout the six week period when needed," she said. 

Ms Ardern said her and Mr Peters have a "great relationship". 

"I know that together we'll make this period work. I will make arrangements for appropriate Ministers to act in my other portfolios over the six weeks I am away from Parliament."

She said she and Mr Gayford found out they were expecting in mid-October. She became Prime Minister shortly afterwards.

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

