Winston Peters on synthetic cannabis: 'Let's not have a Remuera answer for the backstreet of Ōtara'

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Crime and Justice

A cross-party solution is needed to stem the synthetic cannabis crisis, acting Prime Minister Winston Peters says.

Mr Peters said governments had tried and failed to address the issues around the drug and political wrangling needed to put aside.

Winston Peters has told the ministers of health, justice, police and customs to put their heads together with their agencies to find the best solution to the spike in deaths from the drug.

Provisional figures from the coroner show between 40 - 45 people died in the year since last June - in the previous five years there were two confirmed deaths.

Winston Peters told Morning Report action must be taken urgently.

"If we missed something here, which I suspect we have, because out on the street the people we need to get to and the offenders we need to find have escaped us so let's put our heads together, analyse everything we've got and talk to people out there on the streets ... then set out to do far better than what we have been doing.

The Acting PM said he’d like to see “some fresh eyes from the street” help Government curb the spike in deaths over the past year. Source: Breakfast

"The purveyors of poison have got to be stopped and the people who are tempted because of their degraded lives to take it ... need to be persuaded somehow that this is not a good idea. That you can't risk a pill that somebody gives to you because it sounds like it might be okay."

Mr Peters was not sure if that meant a greater crackdown.

"We have failed to get on top of it and I hope in the next six months we will.

"It's seriously complicated - but let's not have a Remuera answer for the back street of Ōtara.

"What I hope we can come up with using the best information that we have, is a cross-party solution that actually works ... and on this issue as fast as possible."

Executive director of the Drug Foundation Ross Bell said his fear was that officials would look at policy responses or suggest tougher penalties - neither of which was a solution.

"We need action on the ground now, if you see a lot of the community voices, the parents who have suffered tragedy here, they're not looking for policy responses, they're not looking for tougher penalties, they are are looking for help now on the ground."

Mr Bell said there were practical things that government agencies could be doing now, or should have been doing last year in response to this.

He said part of that was sharing information much more quickly.

"So that St John Ambulance for example, knows what the hell is going on, getting resources on the ground, helping those communities that are experiencing these issues, getting resources there around harm reduction, drug treatment and making sure people who need help don't have to sit on a waiting list for so long."

- By Chris Bramwell

Acting PM Winston Peters said he wants to get the “dangerous drug out of our communities”. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health
Crime and Justice
RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand

Animal activists endangered chickens when filming injured and dead birds at a farm in Helensville, Tegel says.

Direct Animal Action went into the chicken shed through an unlocked door at a farm near Helensville and shot footage of birds with large open wounds and some lying on their backs unable to move.

The group is calling for Tegel to be prosecuted over its treatment of the birds at the farm but the poultry giant rejects accusations that it does not look after its animals.

RNZ was invited by Tegel to the farm where the footage was shot. RNZ did not see chickens with open wounds or that look hurt or deformed as they were in the video.

Tegel chief executive Phil Hand said the wounds in the footage shot by Direct Animal Action were interesting.

"[We] wouldn't normally see that and I can't comment on what would have happened that day - I wasn't in the shed.

"But as with any animal, not all of them will be perfectly healthy throughout their entire life, no different to humans."

Mr Hand said the farmer goes through the shed multiple times a day to cull any birds that are unwell, as required by the code of welfare.

But he said when the video was shot, the farmer was not there.

"The birds weren't due for a walk-through for quite a few hours and so there would have been some birds who ... needed some assistance from the farmer or who needed to be culled and that would have happened when the farmer came through."

It appeared the activists had moved through the shed and disturbed the chickens, Mr Hand said.

"It certainly looked from the video we saw that the birds were in an agitated state and that was because they were surprised.

"In doing what they did, they endangered our birds and put them at risk.

He said he was concerned about how the birds appeared in the film.

Direct Animal Action spokesperson Deirdre Sims said Tegel should be disappointed in themselves.

"We absolutely did not stir up the birds. We just literally filmed what was happening in front of us.

"I think that's just typical that Tegel would say something like that to try and make us look bad because they're on the back foot."

Mr Hand said the Ministry for Primary Industries investigated the Tegel farm on Friday and told the farmer there were no issues.

If there were concerns MPI should have raised them.

But MPI said it was still reviewing footage and could not comment while the farm was being investigated.

Application for mega chicken farm stalled for odour modelling

Tegel has also been asked by the Northland Regional Council and the Kaipara District Council to provide information on odour modelling, delaying its plans to build the country's biggest chicken farm.

Tegel applied for resource consents to raise nine million birds a year, partly in barns, 12 kilometres south of Dargaville, near the Northern Wairoa River.

Mr Hand said it could take a few months to get data on the technology they wanted to use to reduce odour because it was in Europe.

The request from the two local bodies was a surprise because they had not previously raised the issue.

Locals had come to Tegel with concerns about dust and smell but there had also been support for the farm.

"We don't want to have a farm up there that is causing a nuisance or an offence to the neighbours."

- By Jessie Chiang

The footage was filmed by animal welfare group Direct Animal Action at a plant near Helensville. Source: YouTube: RNZ Live News
Topics
New Zealand
Te Karere
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Maori Issues
Alcohol

For 18 years, methamphetamine addict Joshua Kemp was in and out of prison.

“I’ve always gone back to what I’ve always known,” he said. “It was to hurt, to take away from the things that matter most.”

But that was in the past. For the past 14 months, he’s been clean and sober thanks to He Waka Eke Noa, a recovery programme run by Northland’s Ngāti Whātua iwi that focuses on combatting drug and alcohol abuse with song, dance and camaraderie.

“It’s just about being in a waka together and travelling to the same place, and taking on anyone with no exceptions,” explained programme manager Bessina Pehi-Tamatea. “If you have the passion for someone else to not pick up the pipe and (instead) come here and pick up a waiata, best ever.”

The programme has helped hundreds through kapa haka and tikanga Māori since launching three years ago. Kemp said he discovered He Waka Eke Noa last year.

“It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world,” he said. “It’s taught me to pray again. It’s taught me to think about the things that matter most...And I care about people. That’s the most important thing.”

Staying clean and sober will give him the opportunity to “live life beyond your wildest dreams”, Kemp said. So he says he will keep showing up, taking it day by day with support from those around him.

The programme is free and open to Māori and non-Māori alike.

“If you want to be clean and sober for the day, then you’re welcome with open arms,” said Pehi-Tamatea, the manager. “There’s no discrimination.”

For three years now, Northland’s He Waka Eke Noa has opened its doors to addicts fighting to stay sober. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Maori Issues
Alcohol