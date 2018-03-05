Winston Peters signals possible shift in how NZ deals with China

Deputy Prime Minister Winston peters has hinted at a shift in the way New Zealand deals with our biggest trading partner - China.

Mr Peters said the coalition government could possibly exit from China's economic programme, known as the "belt and road".

The Minister for Foreign Affiars also said there will be a particular focus on the Pacific, and the growing influence of global super-powers there.

"An underdstanding of the changes that have happened there in recent years in the Pacific, and that both Australia and New Zealand step up to the mark here," Mr Peters said.

"Not all outside influences are good and sometimes form the same country can become good influences and bad influences."

With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern beginning her first trip across the region on Sunday, Mr Peters said the Pacific was where New Zealand mattered and could do most.

But, alluding to China's influence, he said a number of countries had been intervening in the Pacific in ways that were "not helpful".

"Our job is to ensure that the engagement of other countries in the Pacific is for the interests of the Pacific and the security and prosperity of the neighbourhood," he told TVNZ's Q+A on Sunday.

Mr Peters said the previous government had been too hasty to sign up to China's One Belt One Road initiative, with the implications for New Zealand unclear.

His coalition government would instead move slower in relation to the deal.

"It's a case of shifting the dial, it's a case of having our eyes wide open, it's a Pacific reset in circumstances where we must do far better," he said.

"Our aid, for example, is on the decline, to go down to 0.21 (per cent of gross domestic product) from 0.30 (per cent) just eight years ago."