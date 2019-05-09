TODAY |

Winston Peters says target of 100,000 KiwiBuild homes over 10 years is 'easily achievable'

Alan Kenyon
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
Winston Peters said the target of 100,000 KiwiBuild homes over 10 years is "easily achievable" in Parliament today.

His comments come after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Housing Minister Phil Twyford appeared to back away from the target in the wake of a KiwiBuild reset.

Ms Ardern and Mr Twyford wouldn't commit to the ambitious target when questioned on the matter by fellow MPs and journalists yesterday.

However, when answering on behalf of the Prime Minister during Parliament's Question Time today, Mr Peters was adamant the target would be met.

"We will get going on this project, of course we are reconsidering it and when we have made the decisions we will announce them and the target of 100,000 over 10 years is easily achievable," Mr Peters said.

Today, National’s Housing spokesperson Judith Collins has called for Mr Twyford to resign over what she calls his "KiwiBuild failure".

"Phil Twyford’s statement that he would 'neither confirm nor deny' whether the Government is still committed to building 100,000 KiwiBuild homes in 10 years confirms it is not.

"If it was, the Minister would say so rather than telling New Zealanders to wait for the results of KiwiBuild's 'reset'.

"The Prime Minister also failed to show leadership and commit to the target when questioned by National, which shows her Government has broken yet another election pledge just 18 months into its term," Ms Collins said in a statement.

In Parliament today Mr Twyford said he would not speculate on KiwiBuild targets while Cabinet is in the process of looking at the policy.

Details of the KiwiBuild reset are expected to be announced next month.

