Winston Peters says 'rational perspective' needed as inquiry launched into appointment of deputy police commissioner

Acting PM Winston Peters says "rational perspective" is needed as an independent inquiry is launched over the appointment of Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner. 

"Apparently facts fly out the window," the Acting PM said, after being asked about embattled Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha.
Source: Breakfast

Yesterday, Mr Peters was asked about the appointment after NZ Herald reported Friday that an officer told the 2004 Operation Austin investigation Mr Haumaha had called Louise Nicholas' allegations "a nonsense" and that "nothing really happened".

Ms Nicholas alleged she was raped by police officers as a teenager in the 1980s which resulted in criminal trials. Three were acquitted of rape but one officer was jailed for attempting to obstruct or defeat the course of justice.  

NZ First MP Tracey Martin will be responsible for the inquiry as Minister of Internal Affairs. Mr Peters said it wouldn't be appropriate for police or the State Services Commissioner to be involved.  

Today on TVNZ1's Breakfast Mr Peters was asked about Mr Haumaha putting his name forward as a NZ First candidate briefly in 2005. 

According to NZ Herald clippings reported RNZ, Mr Haumaha sought the Rotorua NZ First candidacy in 2005, however it was reported four days later now NZ First deputy Fletcher Tabuteau was selected. 

Mr Peters said "rational perspective" was needed.

"No one is a candidate for New Zealand First unless that name appears on the final notification to the Electoral Commission... That's the rule we've had since the arrival of MMP. We've never changed."

"That's what I've told the media. That's what I've told the National Party. But apparently facts fly out the window."

