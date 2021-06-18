Winston Peters says NZ must speed up its Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Former deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand must get its Covid-19 vaccine rollout "coming much faster".

Peters spoke to Australian media today in Queenstown, interviewed on New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccine rollout and the trans-Tasman bubble.

Peters has rarely spoken to media since NZ First were kicked out of Parliament last year, keeping a lower profile since he was voted out.

On Channel 9's Today morning show, Peters said the Covid-19 vaccine was "not coming fast enough".

"We're halfway through the vaccine year and we've done about a tenth of the job."

Yesterday, the Government revealed the general public would receive their vaccine based on age brackets, with those under 35 expected to get theirs from October, after Pfizer recently gave confirmation of a large shipment in July.

"A lot of talk has been out there about when the supply is coming, but it's months too late," Peters said,

He said there were questions around whether the rollout would finish the year with 90 per cent vaccination coverage.

"We've got to get our rollout coming much faster."

New Zealand is exclusively using Pfizer, making delivery agreements with the pharmaceutical titan critical.



It took New Zealand seven weeks to administer its first 100,000 doses, and is now delivering that each week - putting it on track to notch one million doses next week, AAP reported.



There are seven million doses to administer by year's end - aiming to hit 350,000 jabs a week - to achieve nationwide vaccination.



"We are on track to have a significantly upscaled vaccine system in place for the start of group four in late July," Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday.

On the trans-Tasman bubble, he said most New Zealanders wanted the country sealed, "against even Australians coming, except we really need the business and export in terms of tourism".

"I would think the majority of New Zealanders are worried… out of Australia might come an imported danger of a new strain we aren't able to control."