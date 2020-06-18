TODAY |

Winston Peters says new cases don't change trans-Tasman bubble plans

Source: 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs is adamant the trans-Tasman bubble hasn't been jeopardised after a border botch-up resulted in New Zealand having two active cases of Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian government is, however, working on some exceptions including travel between New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

By Katie Scotcher of rnz.co.nz

But the Opposition says it is inevitable travel between the two countries will now be delayed.

Two women who arrived from Britain were granted compassionate leave to drive from Auckland to Wellington without first being tested for Covid-19, and have since tested positive.

read more
Women who tested positive for Covid-19 interviewed again, as claims emerge they had close contacts on Auckland to Wellington drive

The military has since been brought in to manage border quarantine and managed isolation.

Winston Peters said the bungled case had not put any future trans-Tasman bubble at risk.

"These two New Zealanders came out of the UK, a very Covid troubled country, and we're dealing with Covid safe states," Peters said.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, National Party leader Todd Muller said while the government was yet to set clear criteria for when travel between the two countries could resume, the bungled case meant it was not going to happen any time soon.

"It makes the opportunity to connect with Australia further away, the opportunity to connect with international students less likely, and the tens of thousands of New Zealanders whose jobs will be at risk know that to be true."

Your playlist will load after this ad

But the New Zealand Government is refusing to commit to a date. Source: 1 NEWS

The prime ministers of both Australia and New Zealand were handed a blueprint for a trans-Tasman travel bubble at the start of this month.

While details are scant, it is understood the plan would do away with the need for 14-day quarantine and align with international guidance.

The co-chair of the Trans-Tasman Safe Border Group, Scott Tasker of Auckland Airport, said the recommendations allowed for risks to be managed and gave travellers confidence they could travel safely.

New Zealand
Australia
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police had to seek two young people who failed to return to Covid-19 isolation after funeral
2
Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket
3
Captain Cook statue covered up in Rangitīkei town of Marton
4
Auckland gym closes after one of its members attends class days after contact with two women who tested positive for Covid-19
5
Ministry of Health confirms two new Covid-19 cases had contact with friends during drive
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:21

Beijing outbreak worsens, three months after China declared victory over Covid-19
00:27

Captain Cook statue covered up in Rangitīkei town of Marton
04:39

How to make an extra $1200 by selling clutter online
03:59

Small thank you for CEO who fights hard for low income families in South Auckland