Winston Peters says new cases don't change trans-Tasman bubble plans

The Minister of Foreign Affairs is adamant the trans-Tasman bubble hasn't been jeopardised after a border botch-up resulted in New Zealand having two active cases of Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By Katie Scotcher of rnz.co.nz

But the Opposition says it is inevitable travel between the two countries will now be delayed.

Two women who arrived from Britain were granted compassionate leave to drive from Auckland to Wellington without first being tested for Covid-19, and have since tested positive.

read more Women who tested positive for Covid-19 interviewed again, as claims emerge they had close contacts on Auckland to Wellington drive

The military has since been brought in to manage border quarantine and managed isolation.

Winston Peters said the bungled case had not put any future trans-Tasman bubble at risk.

"These two New Zealanders came out of the UK, a very Covid troubled country, and we're dealing with Covid safe states," Peters said.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, National Party leader Todd Muller said while the government was yet to set clear criteria for when travel between the two countries could resume, the bungled case meant it was not going to happen any time soon.

"It makes the opportunity to connect with Australia further away, the opportunity to connect with international students less likely, and the tens of thousands of New Zealanders whose jobs will be at risk know that to be true."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The prime ministers of both Australia and New Zealand were handed a blueprint for a trans-Tasman travel bubble at the start of this month.

While details are scant, it is understood the plan would do away with the need for 14-day quarantine and align with international guidance.