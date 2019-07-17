TODAY |

Winston Peters says lack of bilateral trade agreement 'glaring gap' in US relationship

Associated Press
More From
New Zealand
North America
Economy

New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters called on the United States to look at his country with 'fresh eyes' when it comes to trade.

"Eurofocus everywhere but the Pacific," said Mr Peters.

"Position of Washington still largely remains and needs to change because the biggest economic and military theatre in the world is the Pacific. So we need to look with fresh eyes, may I humbly suggest, where the United States is concerned."

Mr Peters comments came during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"One glaring gap remains, in an otherwise exemplary bilateral relationship," said Mr Peters.

"We have not made the progress on a bilateral trade agreement that we should have and New Zealand wants that to change. We earnestly hope the US shares that ambition for New Zealand's ability to play its part in promoting our shared values in our part of the world very much depends upon it."

Mr Peters will also with meet with senior members of the Trump Administration and  attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom during his visit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Foreign Minister says a lack of agreement is a “glaring gap” in an otherwise excellent relationship. Source: Associated Press
More From
New Zealand
North America
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:35
Some wet weather is expected around the rest of the country too.
Severe weather warnings of gales, snow in places across central North Island
2
Researchers say trans and intersex women should compete in a third division, or receive a handicap based on testosterone levels.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
3
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
4
Conway responded after being asked for clarification about President Donald Trump's tweets about four Democrats.
'What's your ethnicity?' White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway under fire for odd question to reporter
5
Aaron Smith passes during the New Zealand All Blacks v Argentina Pumas, won by NZ 57-22. The Rugby Championship. FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Saturday 10 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Stephen Barker / www.Photosport.nz
Aaron Smith warns Argentina 'Test matches are different' ahead of Rugby Championship
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:34
The National Party leader says the Government should look at technology to offset greenhouse gass emissions from livestock.

Simon Bridges says proposed Emissions Trading Scheme a 'cheeky tax grab', better options for farmers out there
07:14
This comes after a 2005 flood which damaged homes across the town.

'People need to heal' - Matatā residents unhappy with proposal to move them on, 14 years after devastating floods
A digital green thumbs up on the back of your car will hopefully help curb road rage.

Road to Zero: Everything you need to know about the government's new road safety strategy
Strangers hugged those who lost loved ones during the terrorist attack there last Friday.

Christchurch Muslim community to receive $1m cheque from Jewish community