Winston Peters says lack of bilateral trade agreement 'glaring gap' in US relationship

New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters called on the United States to look at his country with 'fresh eyes' when it comes to trade.

"Eurofocus everywhere but the Pacific," said Mr Peters.

"Position of Washington still largely remains and needs to change because the biggest economic and military theatre in the world is the Pacific. So we need to look with fresh eyes, may I humbly suggest, where the United States is concerned."

Mr Peters comments came during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"One glaring gap remains, in an otherwise exemplary bilateral relationship," said Mr Peters.

"We have not made the progress on a bilateral trade agreement that we should have and New Zealand wants that to change. We earnestly hope the US shares that ambition for New Zealand's ability to play its part in promoting our shared values in our part of the world very much depends upon it."