Winston Peters says 'if NZ can grow it, or make it' then we should do so in Covid-19 hit economy

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has called on more autonomy for New Zealand in a post Covid-19 economy, saying "if we can grow it or make it" we should.

Mr Peters says he has long warned of the "pitfalls of globalism" as he discussed a transformed post-Covid-19 economy. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Peters was speaking in Parliament this afternoon as it resumed for the first time since the Alert Level 4 lockdown was first put in place over a month ago.

"With all the uncertainty there is no global consensus on what's needed," he said.

"Like everywhere else New Zealand needs to seriously think about its future in the transformed global economy.

"This is time for critical perception of the possibilities the future holds for New Zealand."

Mr Peters then went on to lay out what NZ First's vision is.

"One, far greater autonomy for New Zealand, in short if we can grow it, or make it, at near competitive prices, then we will grow it or make it, use it, or export it, rather than use valuable offshore funds importing it."

Mr Peters said he has for years been warning of the "pitfalls of globalism".

