Winston Peters says he believes 'in universality' when asked if he would opt out of Winter Energy Payment

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters told media this morning he has been against means testing all of his life, after being asked if he would opt out of the Winter Energy Payment.

The payments were introduced on Sunday as part of the Government's Families Package and given to all superannuitants and beneficiaries.

"I believe in universality," Mr Peters said, instead of means testing.

When asked if he would opt out of the Winter Energy payments, Mr Peters said he did not "see Simon Bridges giving back all of his tax cuts".

"But you're coming along here, and you want me to say, 'abandon universality, start means testing; something I've been against all my life'."

It means $450 a year for single people and $700 for couples or those with dependent children.

A Deputy Prime Minister in New Zealand is paid $334.734.