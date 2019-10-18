Winston Peters savages Mediaworks' situation, saying it's 'good riddance' to some staff

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters did not mince his words today at the Party's annual conference in Christchurch, telling his audience it's "good riddance" to some Mediaworks staff.

Mediaworks yesterday announced that it is putting TV channel Three up for sale.

The sale will include Three's headquarters on Flower Street, in Auckland's Eden Terrace.

The channel, a major arm of MediaWorks' TV business, includes Bravo and Newshub. MediaWorks will retain its radio network and outdoor advertising company QMS.

Staff were reportedly in shock yesterday following the news which Mr Peters appeared to relish as he spoke to party members in his opening speech.

"I've got a message for my friends in the media, and it's all bad," he said.

"It was announced yesterday certain sections of them are going and are they shocked?" he asked rhetorically, which drew cheers and laughs from the audience.

"Now I'm sorry for some of them, because they deserve to stay, but for some of them, good riddance."

Later, Mr Peters was challenged by media about his comments when a reporter asked him if he was making light of Mediaworks' situation.

"No, I'm not" he said. "How do you mean?"

When further quizzed about if he thought it was good some people lost their jobs, he conceded "well, that's a fact - yes".

"I'm not making light of the situation, all I'm saying is that when you are in a position of Mediaworks, maybe you should have had a better understanding of the economic environment in which you are operating."

"It suggests to me they they didn't," he said.

He finished by saying there are some "superb" people who work for Mediaworks.