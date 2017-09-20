 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Winston Peters rules out water tax in big play for regional votes

share

Source:

NZN

Winston Peters has announced he won't support a water tax.

In an election campaign dominated by tax talk it was the NZ First leader with the big move today.
Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand First leader told more than 100 farmers in Ashburton today that a water tax policy "won't work".

Labour intends introducing a water tax if elected, which farmers fiercely oppose.

It also has a policy to bring agriculture into the ETS, meaning farmers would have to pay for pollution.

Mr Peters said NZ First wouldn't support that either.

He told the Federated Farmers meeting, in Ashburton, that a water tax of two cents a litre - Labour is thinking about one or two cents a litre - would cost the average irrigated farm in Canterbury $29,000 a year.

"The stakes are high because $60 billion is tied up in agricultural debt," he said.

It seems Mr Peters is sending the same message to both parties on his water tax stance, although National has said it won't bring in any new taxes if it wins the election.

"Both parties are getting the same message, we think you are the devil in the deep blue sea with this policy and we are opposing both of you on this matter," he said.

"Labour and National envisage the same sort of cost structure against rural regional New Zealand when it comes to water."

Mr Peters said his party's survival depended on it keeping its word after the election.

"We've been around 24 years and we'll be around another 24 by keeping our word."

Meanwhile, Mr Peters did state that he would like to see exported bottled water taxed.

"We were the ones that announced that any water bottled offshore should attract a royalty, and go to the region whence the water came to help pay for the infrastructure of the region," he said.

NZ First could hold the balance of power after Saturday's election.

Related

Politics

Environment

Election

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 31077562

Varnish cache server

01:46
2
It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll


00:51
3
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

00:35
4
Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street


04:25
5
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Waikato DHB member slams management for lack of information after seven baby deaths

00:51
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

1 NEWS brings you the TVNZ's leaders' debate live.

02:22
Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.

Death toll rises to over 220 in devastating 7.1 magnitude Mexico earthquake

The quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso.

05:17
National has risen to 46 per cent compared to the poll last week, while Labour has dropped to 37 per cent.

Watch: Ardern denies hitting the wall as new poll shows 'Jacinda effect' has worn off and National are in front

National is now in the box seat to form government, the poll shows.

01:46
It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

After trailing in the past three Colmar Brunton polls, National has surged nine points clear in our final poll.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 